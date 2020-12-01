Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rhoden scores 26 to lead Seton Hall over Iona 86-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 13:09
Rhoden scores 26 to lead Seton Hall over Iona 86-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Seton Hall rolled past Iona 86-64 on Monday night.

Rhoden shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (1-1). Myles Cale added 15 points. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points.

Isaiah Ross had 23 points for the Gaels (0-1). Nelly Joseph added 13 points. Berrick JeanLouis had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-01 14:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities