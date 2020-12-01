Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Howland gets 500th career win with Mississippi St. victory

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 12:03
Howland gets 500th career win with Mississippi St. victory

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored a career-high 23 points with five 3-pointers and coach Ben Howland secured his 500th career win and Mississippi State beat Texas State 68-51 on Monday night.

Howland, in his sixth year at Mississippi State, has grabbed 99 of those wins with the Bulldogs. He's led Mississippi State to 20-plus wins in each of the last three seasons.

Howland's career stints also have included, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh and UCLA.

Alonzo Sule's basket with 18:41 left brought the Bobcats into a 26-all tie. The Bulldogs (1-2) proceeded to outscore Texas State (2-1) by a 24-6 margin over the next eight minutes to put the game away.

Mississippi State used its size to amass a 46-27 rebound advantage. The Bulldogs shot 25 of 58 (43.1%), which included 9 of 23 from 3-point range.

Mason Harrell scored 15 points for Texas State and Caleb Asberry 10.

The game was the first between the two schools. The Bulldogs now have a 65-12 overall record against current Sun Belt opponents.

Mississippi State has a 68-19 home record, and is 38-4 in non-conference home games under Howland.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-01 13:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war