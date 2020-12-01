Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hunt, Bandoumel lead SMU past Texas A&M-CC 91-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 11:53
Hunt, Bandoumel lead SMU past Texas A&M-CC 91-54

DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt scored 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures, two of them getting double-doubles, and the Mustangs beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91-54 on Monday night.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points and 11 assists and Kendric Davis 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel added a career-high 17 points and Charles Smith IV had 11.

Rasheed Browne had 8 points for the Islanders (1-2). Perry Francois added . Jordan Hairston had .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-01 13:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war