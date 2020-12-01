Transportation ministry plans increased penalties for tailgating in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Monday (Nov. 30) that the government is planning to increase penalties for tailgating in Taiwan.

Speaking at a Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) event, Wang stressed that many Taiwanese drivers are ill-educated on traffic safety. He said that while most understand how to wait in line at a ticket booth, a lot of them cannot apply the same logic to driving.

Wang pointed out that malicious tailgating threatens the safety of others and that he witnesses such behavior on a regular basis. He said it is a sign of poor driving culture and that complete reform is necessary.

During a press interview after the event, Wang said the MOTC had met with other government agencies in early November to discuss raising the maximum fine for tailgaters and suspending their license plates for a longer period of time. He said an initial consensus was reached.

Meanwhile, the MOTC's Directorate General of Highways told the media that there have been many tailgating incidents reported recently. It added that heavier penalties are also being considered for other inappropriate driving behaviors, such as changing lanes without signaling, reported CNA.

Currently, drivers who tailgate or use another method of forcing other vehicles to give way are subject to a fine of between NT$6,000 (US$210) and NT$24,000, according to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act. Their license plates will also be suspended for three months if they violate the provision more than twice within one year.