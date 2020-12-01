Alexa
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

PLAAF planes tracked entering Taiwan’s identification zone 22 times in November

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/01 11:41
Chinese Y-8 reconnaissance plane on Nov. 30 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 30), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane intruded into the southwest corner of the ADIZ. Taiwan responded by scrambling fighter jets, broadcasting radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.

In November, PLAAF planes were tracked entering Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times. China has been regularly harassing Taiwan’s ADIZ for over two and half months now, with intrusions usually occurring in the southwest portion of the zone.

Beginning on Sept. 16, two PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8s flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, while U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach was in Taiwan on a three-day visit, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter jets split into five groups — to carry out sorties to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19, the last day of Krach’s visit, another 19 Chinese military aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some again flying over the median line.

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest portion of the identification zone, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16. The rest of the intrusions since Sept. 16 have comprised between one and three Chinese military planes, while on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone was also sent into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Chinese Y-8 reconnaissance plane on Nov. 30 (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 30 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Y8
Shaanxi Y-8
MND
Ministry of National Defense

Updated : 2020-12-01 11:55 GMT+08:00

