Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy to Spain, Spanish university plan symposium

Liu Te-li visited University of Alcala to boost Taiwan-Spain academic exchanges

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News
2020/12/01 10:38
University of Alcala

University of Alcala (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to Spain, Liu Te-li (劉德立), and University of Alcala President Jose Vicente Saz Perez have made tentative plans to organize a forum next year to help local teachers and students gain a better understanding of Taiwan.

Liu was invited to visit Perez at the University of Alcala on Monday (Nov. 30). The vice president of the university, Julio Cañero Serrano, and the school’s international director, Ignacio Bravo Muñoz, accompanied Liu to take a tour of the university campus as well as the surrounding city of Alcala de Hernares.

Liu said that in recent years, the number of Taiwanese students studying in Spain has been increasing. He added that the Taiwan representative office will continue to increase cooperation with the University of Alcala in the future. He also expressed hope that the school will add more courses to attract Taiwanese university students and boost academic exchanges, CNA reported.

Perez stated that this year's Wuhan coronavirus prevented him from attending the 70th-anniversary celebration of Tamkang University’s founding. However, he said that he hopes to visit Taiwan once the pandemic eases to promote academic and cultural exchanges.

Perez also invited Liu to organize an "Introduction to Taiwan" symposium together in March next year to discuss the current status of Taiwan's political and economic development and its pandemic prevention success so that University of Alcala students and teachers can learn more about the East Asian nation.

Located in central Spain, the University of Alcala was founded in 1499 and has about 28,000 students and 1,800 professors. Over the years, the school has spared no effort to promote internationalization and has signed academic agreements with five Taiwanese universities: Tamkang University, Fu Jen Catholic University, National Taiwan Normal University, National Chung Hsing University, and Lunghua University of Science and Technology.
Taiwan-Spain relations
Liu Te-li
University of Alcala
Jose Vicente Saz Perez
symposium
forum

RELATED ARTICLES

14 countries attend 2020 Austronesian Forum in Taipei
14 countries attend 2020 Austronesian Forum in Taipei
2020/11/24 10:30
Taiwan's representative to Spain calls attention to Chinese threat
Taiwan's representative to Spain calls attention to Chinese threat
2020/11/20 15:49
Taiwan to host seminar on cross-strait issues with US think tank
Taiwan to host seminar on cross-strait issues with US think tank
2020/11/17 11:27
Pompeo encourages closer ties with Indo-Pacific nations amid Chinese influence
Pompeo encourages closer ties with Indo-Pacific nations amid Chinese influence
2020/10/29 13:10
Taiwan official details China’s plan to solve Taiwan ‘problem’ by 2049: US military journal
Taiwan official details China’s plan to solve Taiwan ‘problem’ by 2049: US military journal
2020/10/21 20:22

Updated : 2020-12-01 11:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war