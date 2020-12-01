Blake Dair Announces New Managing Partner

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2020 - Blake Dair Consulting Pte Ltd, the Singapore based front office trading and technology specialist recruitment company, would like to announce that Nafisa Manasawala will be appointed as Managing Partner of the business from 1st December 2020.





Nafisa has more than 20 years experience in top tier banking as a successful private banker, executive search recruiter and internal talent acquisition specialist. She has worked with banks like Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. Nafisa combines team management experience with hands-on recruitment experience and deep business understanding, making her a trusted strategic partner in talent management and acquisition.





Nafisa commented, "I am excited to join an established recruitment firm such as Blake Dair Consulting and keen to contribute to the growth of the company through exceptional client service and candidate advisory. My first priority is to build the team selectively, to deepen our experience pool and enhance our market reach."





"Nafisa joining is fantastic for the team at Blake Dair," says James Ient, the Founding Shareholder. "The experience Nafisa brings to Blake Dair really helps us achieve our objective of being the preferred employer and preferred vendor in this sector."





Blake Dair Consulting is a specialist recruitment firm operating in Singapore since 2011 that services clients with roles in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore in Front Office, Trading and Trading Technology.





+65 67213050

info@bdc.sg

www.bdc.sg

Employment Agency License: 11C2852