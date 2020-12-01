Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Starks scores 20 to carry CS Northridge past Seattle 76-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 08:55
Starks scores 20 to carry CS Northridge past Seattle 76-65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Starks scored 20 points and Cal State Northridge beat Seattle 76-65 on Monday.

Lance Coleman II had 13 points for Cal State Northridge (2-1) and Amound Anderson added 12. Darius Brown II had eight assists, moving into seventh on the school career list, passing Troy Brown, who had 316 assists from 1984-88.

Darrion Trammell scored a career-high 25 points for the Redhawks (3-1). Riley Grigsby added 18 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-01 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war