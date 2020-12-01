Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Smoke inhalation complications cause of death for Tony Hsieh

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 08:39
Smoke inhalation complications cause of death for Tony Hsieh

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from complications of smoke inhalation sustained during a house fire earlier this month in Connecticut, the state medical examiner's office said Monday.

The death on Friday of Hsieh, 46, was ruled an accident. He had been hospitalized following the Nov. 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation. The New London police department said emergency workers arrived at the scene to find dark smoke coming out from the back of the house, and that Hsieh was in a storage area and couldn't get out.

Hsieh had led the Las Vegas-based Zappos for 20 years before retiring. The Harvard University graduate remained at the online retailer even after it was sold in 2009 to Amazon for $1.2 billion.

Updated : 2020-12-01 10:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war