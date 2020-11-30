"Emma by AXA", your insurance and healthy living partner　Download now to enjoy first-in-market free "Post-Vaccination Protection"

Alexa
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2020 - Emma by AXA --- AXA's all-in-one insurance & health services platform is now providing first-in-market free "Post-Vaccination Protection". Hong Kong and Macau residents can enjoy one year of free "Post-Vaccination Protection" by downloading the Emma by AXA app and completing a simple registration. The offer is applicable to all Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 18 to 65, with a valid Hong Kong or Macau ID card. Each applicant can register for four of his/her family members (spouse or child) aged 65 or below. Limited quota only, first come-first served.


Emma by AXA has been launching in phases since May 2019, providing a comprehensive range of insurance and healthy living services, with four key features:


Symptom Checker -- An AI-powered chat functionality that integrates the U.S. top medical group Mayo Clinic's algorithms. It can understand the symptoms input by users and provide useful information.


Find a Doctor -- Find the most suitable AXA panel doctors based on consultation type and preferred location.


Make a Claim -- Submit medical claims based on eligibility and track the claim status at any time.


Mind Charger -- A mindfulness meditation tool with selective modules guided by the renowned yoga instructor, Margaret Chung. Through this tool, users can enhance their daily lives and build up resilience by making mindfulness a regular practice. Modules include Relax and Unwind, Problem Solving, Positivity and Building Resilience.


Download "Emma by AXA" to get the first-in-market free "Post-Vaccination Protection" *

From today, Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 18 to 65, holding a valid Hong Kong or Macau identity card, can get one year free "Post-Vaccination Protection" simply by downloading the Emma by AXA mobile app and completing a simple registration. Each applicant can register for four of his/her family members (spouse or child) aged 65 or below. Limited quota only, first come-first served.


Post-Vaccination Protection: Free hospital and death benefits

Hospital benefit:  HKD700 per day for up to 10 days payable to eligible applicant who is diagnosed with an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) within 14 days post-vaccination and is confined in a hospital.

Death benefit: A one-off lump sum of HKD100,000 payable to eligible applicant's estate if the applicant is diagnosed with an AEFI within 14 days post-vaccination and its complications result in death.


To learn more about the "Post-Vaccination Protection", please contact AXA Customer Service Hotline (852) 2894 4679 (Hong Kong) / （853） 8799 3778 (Macau) during office hours (9am -- 5pm, Monday to Friday), or visit axa.com.hk.


Scan the QR code to download "Emma by AXA"


 

*Complimentary protection is applicable to adults and children who take vaccination, subject to terms and conditions. For details, please visit axa.com.hk/en/axa-post-vaccination-protection-programme.

