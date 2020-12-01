Alexa
Texans' Fuller says he's been suspended 6 games for PEDs

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/01 06:59
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller catches a 34-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lio...

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller says he’s been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

The suspension is a big blow for a team on which he had become the No. 1 receiver in the wake of the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Fuller ranks 10th in the NFL with 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season, which are both career highs.

Fuller, who was a first-round pick in 2016, has had five 100-yard receiving games this season, capped by a season-high 171-yard, two touchdown performance in Houston’s win over Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Fuller has started each game for the Texans this season after struggling with injuries for the past three years. He will be a free agent after this season.

Updated : 2020-12-01 08:53 GMT+08:00

