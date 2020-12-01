Alexa
Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past Mobile 85-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 07:20
Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past Mobile 85-66

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Finch scored a career-high 17 points with seven assists and six rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Mobile 85-66 on Monday.

The game was an exhibition for NAIA member Mobile, which played three games in four days against Division I teams.

Darian Adams added 16 points for Jacksonville State (3-1), Brandon Huffman a career-high 14 and Juwan Perdue had 11.

Jayven Humphrey had 25 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trenton Short had 11 points.

Updated : 2020-12-01 08:53 GMT+08:00

