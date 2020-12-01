Alexa
Pellegrini's Real Betis loses again in Spanish league

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 06:19
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eibar defeated Real Betis 2-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, handing Manuel Pellegrini's team its fifth loss in six matches.

Japan forward Yoshinori Muto and Esteban Burgos scored five minutes apart early in the second half to give Eibar the away victory.

The Basque Country club moved to 12th place, while Betis dropped to 15th after its third defeat in a row. It was outscored 17-5 in its last six games, with its only win against promoted Elche.

Pellegrini has been trying to rebuild his team without Spain midfielder Sergio Canales, who injured a tendon two weeks ago with the national side and is expected to be out until next year.

Eibar has lost only one of its last seven games. It won at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville despite playing without defender Paulo Oliveira and forward Quique González because of injuries, and without striker Kike Garcia because of a suspension.

Updated : 2020-12-01 07:22 GMT+08:00

