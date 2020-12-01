Alexa
Gale-force winds, rain and snow lash much of northeastern US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 05:31
A shopper walks in a rainstorm, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in New York. With people staying home as virus cases surge, Cyber Monday is expected to be the b...

BOSTON (AP) — Gale-force winds lashed much of the northeastern U.S. on Monday, prompting tornado watches and flash-flood warnings.

“Hold on to your hats!” the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted as gusts exceeding 50 mph (80 kph) and heavy rainfall bore down on a large swath of southern New England.

Authorities warned of the potential for widespread power outages and dangerous street flooding during the evening rush hour. They said there was a heightened risk of isolated tornadoes in some areas, including southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In Connecticut, the fast-moving storm knocked out power to more than 32,000 households, utilities said.

Nearly 13,000 homes and businesses had lost power as of midafternoon in Massachusetts, mostly on Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

Updated : 2020-12-01 07:22 GMT+08:00

