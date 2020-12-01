Alexa
Frappart picked as first woman to ref in Champions League

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 04:49
French referee Stephanie Frappart officiates during the Europa League Group G soccer match between Leicester City and Zorya Luhansk at the King Power ...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA appointed Stéphanie Frappart on Monday as the first female referee for a men's Champions League game.

The French official will take charge of Juventus hosting Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Frappart is regarded as the top referee in women’s soccer and was picked by FIFA for the 2019 Women’s World Cup final in her home country.

She awarded a penalty after a video review that was scored by Megan Rapinoe to give the United States the lead in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Weeks before the tournament, Frappart was the first woman to referee a game in the French men’s top-tier league.

Frappart handled her first men’s game for UEFA at the 2019 Super Cup, between Liverpool and Chelsea, and was picked for her first Europa League game in October.

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:54 GMT+08:00

