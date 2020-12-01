Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia calls in administrators

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 04:34
People wearing face masks to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walk past the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during En...
A worker is seen through the front window inside the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during England's second coronavirus l...
Mannequins, some wearing face masks, display clothes in the front window of the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during Eng...
Mannequin heads are seen through the front window displaying face masks inside the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during ...
People wearing face masks to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walk past the Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, in London, Monday, Nov. 30, ...
A person wearing a face mask to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, durin...

People wearing face masks to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walk past the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during En...

A worker is seen through the front window inside the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during England's second coronavirus l...

Mannequins, some wearing face masks, display clothes in the front window of the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during Eng...

Mannequin heads are seen through the front window displaying face masks inside the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, during ...

People wearing face masks to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walk past the Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, in London, Monday, Nov. 30, ...

A person wearing a face mask to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past the temporarily closed Topshop flagship store on Oxford Street, durin...

LONDON (AP) — British retail empire Arcadia Group, which owns well-known fashion chains including Topshop, went into bankruptcy protection on Monday, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

In another blow to a retail industry hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Arcadia said it had called in administrators from Deloitte after the pandemic “severely impacted” sales across its brands.

Overseen by tycoon Philip Green, one of Britain's best-known and most controversial business figures, Arcadia includes brand such as Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. It runs 444 stores in the U.K. and 22 overseas. They have suffered during the pandemic, which has seen shops shut during periods of lockdown.

Competition also has increased from low-cost rivals like Primark, as well as from online disrupters such as ASOS and Boohoo. Critics have also said that the 68-year-old Green, who has been embroiled in a series of controversies over the past few years, hasn't invested enough in the businesses to get them in shape to deal with the new competition in retail.

There was no immediate announcement of layoffs or store closures.

“We will now work with the existing management team and broader stakeholders to assess all options available for the future of the group’s businesses," said Matt Smith, joint administrator at Deloitte.

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death