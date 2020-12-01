Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bengals rookie QB Burrow to have knee surgery this week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/01 04:45
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit and sandwiched inbetween Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90), defensive tack...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looses his helmet as he is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game ag...

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit and sandwiched inbetween Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90), defensive tack...

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looses his helmet as he is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and ...

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game ag...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Burrow's season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his knee requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

“I just know that it’s the middle of week sometime,” Taylor said without discussing any more details of the procedure.

Taylor said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season.

“He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year,” said friend Sam Hubbard, a Bengals defensive end. “He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury."

Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

He threw for 2,668 yards and 13 TDs and five interceptions in his rookie year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death