By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 04:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 123.30 Down .90
Dec 121.35 121.40 118.90 120.70 Down 1.00
Jan 123.30 Down .90
Mar 123.40 124.45 120.70 123.30 Down .90
May 125.35 126.05 122.55 125.10 Down .75
Jul 126.95 127.50 124.25 126.70 Down .65
Sep 128.20 128.60 125.80 128.05 Down .45
Dec 128.90 129.90 127.20 129.45 Down .25
Mar 130.00 131.15 128.90 130.85 Down .10
May 130.70 131.65 129.65 131.65 unch
Jul 131.35 132.35 131.10 132.35 Up .05
Sep 131.90 133.05 131.85 133.05 Up .10
Dec 132.60 133.90 132.55 133.90 Up .10
Mar 134.70 Up .10
May 135.40 Up .10
Jul 136.10 Up .10
Sep 137.10 Up .05

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:53 GMT+08:00

