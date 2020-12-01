New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|123.30
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|121.35
|121.40
|118.90
|120.70
|Down 1.00
|Jan
|123.30
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|123.40
|124.45
|120.70
|123.30
|Down
|.90
|May
|125.35
|126.05
|122.55
|125.10
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|126.95
|127.50
|124.25
|126.70
|Down
|.65
|Sep
|128.20
|128.60
|125.80
|128.05
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|128.90
|129.90
|127.20
|129.45
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|130.00
|131.15
|128.90
|130.85
|Down
|.10
|May
|130.70
|131.65
|129.65
|131.65
|unch
|Jul
|131.35
|132.35
|131.10
|132.35
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|131.90
|133.05
|131.85
|133.05
|Up
|.10
|Dec
|132.60
|133.90
|132.55
|133.90
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|134.70
|Up
|.10
|May
|135.40
|Up
|.10
|Jul
|136.10
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|137.10
|Up
|.05