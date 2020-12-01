BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2739
|Down
|27
|Dec
|3008
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2739
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2760
|2768
|2725
|2739
|Down
|27
|May
|2689
|2694
|2658
|2675
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2657
|2662
|2629
|2646
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2611
|2634
|2604
|2620
|Down
|14
|Dec
|2591
|2616
|2588
|2603
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2583
|2608
|2581
|2595
|Down
|11
|May
|2591
|Down
|12
|Jul
|2592
|Down
|12
|Sep
|2595
|Down
|12