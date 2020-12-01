Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 04:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2760 2768 2725 2739 Down 27
May 2689 2694 2658 2675 Down 20
Jul 2657 2662 2629 2646 Down 17
Sep 2611 2634 2604 2620 Down 14
Dec 2591 2616 2588 2603 Down 11
Mar 2583 2608 2581 2595 Down 11
May 2591 Down 12
Jul 2592 Down 12
Sep 2595 Down 12

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:51 GMT+08:00

