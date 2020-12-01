Alexa
Fulham pay tribute to Diop in 2-1 win at Leicester in EPL

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 03:38
Fulham's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Fulham at...
A picture of the deceased former soccer player Papa Bouba Diop from Senegal is displayed prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Leic...
Fulham's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Fulham at...

A picture of the deceased former soccer player Papa Bouba Diop from Senegal is displayed prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Leic...

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Fulham claimed just its second win in the English Premier League by beating Leicester 2-1 away on Monday, celebrating one of its goals with a tribute to former player Papa Boupa Diop following his death.

Ademola Lookman held up Senegal’s No. 19 jersey worn by Diop after scoring the 30th-minute opener for Fulham at King Power Stadium.

Diop, fondly nicknamed “Wardrobe” during his time at Fulham, played for the southwest London team from 2004-07. His death was announced on Sunday.

Ivan Cavaleiro added a second goal for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 38th after Christian Fuchs tripped Bobby De Cordova Reid. Fulham previously failed with three attempts from the spot this season.

Fourth-placed Leicester, which reduced the deficit through substitute Harvey Barnes in the 86th, could have moved level with Tottenham and Liverpool with a win against a team whose only previous victory in its first season back in the top-flight was over another struggling side, West Bromwich Albion.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:50 GMT+08:00

