Neither coach on sidelines as Torino and Sampdoria draw 2-2

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 03:44
Torino's Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A match between Torino and Sampdoria, at the Olimpico ...
Torino's Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A match between Torino and Sampdoria, at the Olimpico ...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Neither coach was on the sidelines as Torino and Sampdoria drew 2-2 in Serie A on Monday.

Sampdoria’s Claudio Ranieri was in the stands in Turin after being sent off against Bologna, while Torino counterpart Marco Giampaolo was at home with the coronavirus.

Torino remained in the relegation zone, a point above Genoa and one below Parma and safety. Genoa was playing Parma later.

Torino thought it took an early lead but Andrea Belotti’s goal was ruled out for offside. He did open the scoring in the 25th minute following a great solo run from Wilfried Singo.

Sampdoria hadn’t had a shot on target but scored two quickfire goals in the second half. Antonio Candreva leveled in the 54th and turned provider nine minutes later with a ball over the top for former Torino forward Fabio Quagliarella.

But Soualiho Meïté headed in a corner in the 77th to set up a frantic finale.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-01 05:50 GMT+08:00

