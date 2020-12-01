Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK not to hold inquiry into Belfast lawyer's murder in 1989

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 03:12
UK not to hold inquiry into Belfast lawyer's murder in 1989

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Monday that it has decided against holding a public inquiry into the murder more than three decades ago of a Belfast attorney who specialized in defending Irish Republican Army suspects.

Patrick Finucane, a 39-year-old attorney, was shot 14 times at his Belfast home by gunmen from the paramilitary group Ulster Defense Association in February 1989. His family has campaigned for years for a public inquiry into allegations that Northern Ireland police and the British army colluded with the killers.

Several investigations have concluded that there was state collusion in Finucane’s murder, and the British government has apologized to the family. But last year, the Supreme Court said that all previous examinations into the death were inadequate.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he met the Finucane family on Monday and told them authorities decided “not to establish a public inquiry at this time.” He added that this was because investigations by Northern Irish police and the police ombudsman needed to finish first.

Finucane’s son, John, said the British government’s announcement was “nothing short of insulting” after the family waited three decades for an effective investigation into their father’s murder.

“The British government at every opportunity will continue to make the wrong decision and put all their efforts into ensuring that the truth of what happened to my father will not see the light of day and they are intent on suppressing that,” he said.

Lawmaker Tony Lloyd, with the opposition Labour party, said “it was collusion by agents of the state and … we still need to find out how far that collusion went.”

Updated : 2020-12-01 04:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death