Syracuse C Bourama Sidibe has torn meniscus, needs surgery

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 03:14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse senior center Bourama Sidibe will undergo surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee during the Orange’s season-opening win against Bryant.

The team said the operation is scheduled for Tuesday. Associate athletic director for sports medicine Brad Pike says four weeks is a reasonable recovery estimate for this type of injury.

The 6-foot-10 Sidibe played just over four minutes in Friday's game and had two points, one rebound and two fouls before getting hurt. Syracuse held on to win 85-84 after falling behind by double digits.

Forward Quincy Guerrier ended up playing nearly 33 minutes and led the Orange comeback, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, a career high.

