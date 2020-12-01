Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Oklahoma St offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to focus on NFL

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 02:44
Oklahoma St offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to focus on NFL

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has decided to skip the remainder of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.

Jenkins made the announcement in a tweet on Monday. Jenkins was injured against Oklahoma on Nov. 21 and did not play this past Saturday against Texas Tech. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said the 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior has been dealing with back pain.

Jenkins was a preseason All-Big 12 selection who started six games at right tackle and one game at left tackle this season. He started all 12 games he played last season and helped running back Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing. He started all 13 games as a sophomore and played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2020-12-01 04:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death