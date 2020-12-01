Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25; Va. Tech, Richmond in

By JOHN MARSHALL , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/01 01:04
Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25; Va. Tech, Richmond in

Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel in the poll released Monday.

The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga (2-0) was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA's all-time record set from 1966-80.

Villanova dropped nine spots to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Hokies moved into the poll at No. 16.

No. 15 Virginia fell 11 spots this week after losing to San Francisco.

Richmond entered the rankings at No. 19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-01 02:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death