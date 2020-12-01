Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cavani apologizes for social media post, says opposes racism

By  Associated Press
2020/12/01 00:01
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton a...

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton a...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani apologized Monday for using a Spanish term for Black people, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting and that he is “completely opposed to racism.”

The English Football Association is looking into Cavani's message on Instagram Stories after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton.

“The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game," Cavani said in a statement. "The last thing I wanted to do was cause offense to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologize for this.”

United said Cavani was informed his message could be “misconstrued” but the club believes there was “absolutely no malicious intent” behind the Uruguay striker's word choice.

“Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offense caused,” the club said. "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-01 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in South Korea, friends petition authorities
How to stop China winning without war
How to stop China winning without war
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death