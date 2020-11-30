Alexa
Dan Petrescu out as Cluj coach after 3 league titles

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 22:26
CFR's manager Dan Petrescu shouts during the Europa League, Group A, soccer match between CFR Cluj and Roma at the Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Clu...

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Dan Petrescu has left his job as coach of Romanian champion Cluj, the club said Monday.

The former Chelsea defender won the league title with Cluj in each of the past three seasons, split between two spells.

He leaves the club in third place in the league and still in contention in its Europa League group, which is led by Roma. Cluj hosts CSKA Sofia on Thursday.

Petrescu, who has also coached in Russia, Qatar and China, was unable to guide Cluj through Champions League qualifying to reach the group stage.

