Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 22:12
US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis.

The embassy posted on its Twitter account that it “strongly condemns” statements made in an article equating a debate over the European Union’s bid to bolster democratic standards within its member countries “with the horrific murder of millions of people during the Holocaust.”

On Saturday, Szilard Demeter, a ministerial commissioner for culture and the head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote an opinion piece in pro-government news site Origo referring to Europe as “George Soros’ gas chamber,” and calling Soros “the liberal Führer (whose) liber-aryan army deifies him more than did Hitler’s own.”

In the piece, Demeter also noted the conflict over the European Union’s next budget, which Hungary and Poland are holding up over provisions that could block payments to countries that do not uphold democratic standards. He referred to the two countries, both of which are under EU investigation for undermining judicial independence and media freedom, as “the new Jews.”

Soros, who was born in Hungary and is a Holocaust survivor, is a frequent target of right-wing prime minister Viktor Orban, who opposes Soros’ philanthropy which favors liberal causes.

The statements prompted strong reactions from several Hungarian Jewish groups and Hungarian opposition politicians while the Israeli embassy condemned the article. More than 12,000 people including numerous Hungarian public figures like Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony have so far signed a petition demanding Demeter’s resignation.

Demeter retracted the article on Sunday following the backlash and said he would delete his Facebook account.

Updated : 2020-11-30 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ