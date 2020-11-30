Alexa
The Latest: William & Mary basketball pauses over virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/30 21:55
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

William & Mary has paused all men’s basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the postponement of at least five games, including Monday night’s game at N.C. State.

The school says the positive test came within its Tier 1 personnel, which the NCAA defines as individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.

The team was notified of the positive result Sunday as part of regular testing. It says all players, coaches, trainers and managers will quarantine for at least 14 days.

Barring setbacks, the team hopes to return to activity Dec. 14.

Updated : 2020-11-30 23:45 GMT+08:00

