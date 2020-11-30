Alexa
Poland, Hungary PMs to meet over EU budget veto strategy

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 21:16
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting Monday to discuss their threat to veto the European Union’s next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of funds to EU members’ rule of law standards.

Poland and Hungary have been in conflict with the EU for years over their democracy records and fear they may be targeted by the new mechanism that allows funds to be denied to those among the EU's 27 members who do not meet the bloc's standards.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is hostinf Hungary’s Viktor Orban late Monday for talks on their protest strategy for the Dec. 10-11 EU summit that should approve the bloc’s urgently needed aid package and its 2021-2027 budget, totaling 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion).

It will be the leaders' second meeting on the subject in less than a week.

