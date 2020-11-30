Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SSE;14;80%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;NE;7;62%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;16;9;A few showers;16;9;ENE;11;75%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;WSW;6;70%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;8;7;Spotty showers;9;4;NNE;26;82%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;Snow and sleet;2;0;ESE;7;85%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;6;1;Mostly sunny;11;2;E;8;65%;14%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-14;-19;Mostly sunny, cold;-12;-16;ENE;11;69%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;28;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;32;23;ENE;7;66%;66%;4

Athens, Greece;A bit of rain;18;11;Spotty showers;13;9;NE;11;73%;62%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;20;16;Winds subsiding;21;14;SSE;27;67%;16%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;8;Hazy sunshine;19;10;E;6;71%;56%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;6;80%;72%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NE;12;47%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;NNE;11;49%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;8;Periods of sun;16;8;NE;14;74%;34%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-6;Fog in the afternoon;4;-4;NNW;7;45%;30%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Fog, then some sun;4;-3;ESE;11;71%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;3;1;Rather cloudy;3;0;SE;11;85%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A little p.m. rain;19;8;SE;8;70%;68%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;31;20;N;11;45%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;5;-3;Fog, then some sun;1;-4;E;17;81%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;6;4;Spotty showers;8;3;NE;13;76%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and colder;0;-5;Fog, then some sun;1;-4;SW;7;84%;21%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;3;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;ENE;8;75%;3%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;17;NE;13;60%;7%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;A t-storm around;29;20;NE;8;44%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNW;10;50%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;22;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;W;12;36%;9%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;14;Low clouds;19;13;SSE;18;63%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;SE;6;63%;49%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;31;24;Increasing clouds;31;25;N;18;72%;41%;6

Chicago, United States;Very windy;2;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-3;NW;19;54%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;NNE;18;75%;74%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;3;2;Spotty showers;4;0;E;11;83%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;Partly sunny, breezy;29;24;N;21;71%;6%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;12;1;Mostly sunny;16;7;S;18;34%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;NE;14;78%;81%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;24;11;Hazy sunshine;26;11;N;5;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Afternoon flurries;6;-7;NNW;15;43%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;30;18;N;6;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;23;A t-storm or two;33;24;SE;7;72%;84%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;4;Partly sunny;9;6;WSW;10;93%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;14;2;Clouds and sun;14;2;NNE;10;45%;30%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;18;16;Partly sunny;18;14;WNW;11;79%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;22;16;Cloudy;22;17;NNE;8;48%;16%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;26;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;16;NNE;12;74%;62%;8

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;26;16;Clouds and sun;23;16;NE;21;56%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;1;1;Rain and drizzle;4;1;W;19;92%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;NNW;6;74%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, nice;24;16;Hazy sunshine;24;16;ENE;11;54%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;NE;11;52%;9%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;27;17;ESE;8;65%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;NW;7;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;14;9;A little rain;10;6;N;20;78%;72%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;17;73%;58%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and nice;28;22;N;12;52%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;24;14;A shower and t-storm;25;13;WNW;12;68%;65%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;17;1;Hazy sunshine;17;-1;SSW;6;37%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Hazy sunshine;31;14;N;7;31%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sunshine;21;7;S;6;57%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;NNW;16;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing fog;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;-1;-1;E;12;73%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Nice with some sun;30;24;NNE;7;61%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;24;Rather cloudy;31;24;SW;9;67%;58%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NW;8;50%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;7;78%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;18;4;An afternoon shower;16;3;SE;17;51%;75%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;8;76%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;22;18;Increasing clouds;23;18;SSE;15;70%;40%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;17;12;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NNE;9;77%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;10;4;Partly sunny;7;2;NNW;14;75%;6%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNE;7;28%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;11;73%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;14;5;Some sun, fog early;16;5;N;4;63%;17%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NNW;12;78%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;N;6;78%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;ENE;9;62%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;29;19;Spotty showers;27;9;W;25;57%;65%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Not as warm;22;10;Periods of sun, nice;23;8;SSW;6;46%;30%;5

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;Partly sunny, cooler;20;11;N;18;49%;23%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;SE;8;82%;14%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;22;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;19;14;Sunny and warmer;25;15;NNE;12;53%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;6;A couple of showers;13;2;S;5;80%;72%;2

Moscow, Russia;P.M. snow showers;2;-1;A little snow;0;-7;SSE;12;83%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;N;9;51%;9%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;26;16;A t-storm around;26;16;NNE;14;57%;64%;11

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;18;13;Cooler with a shower;13;3;SW;42;54%;44%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Occasional rain;17;11;ENE;8;79%;84%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-9;-14;Cloudy and cold;-13;-18;W;11;85%;13%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNE;11;55%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of snow;2;-1;Mostly sunny;1;-5;ESE;8;88%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;4;3;Spotty showers;7;-1;SSE;13;89%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A downpour;29;26;NE;18;80%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm or two;27;24;SSW;6;86%;91%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;E;9;79%;75%;5

Paris, France;Fog;5;2;Partly sunny;6;0;NNW;16;74%;73%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;12;S;18;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;NNE;15;66%;55%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;N;15;71%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;32;19;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;7;52%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;2;-3;Variable cloudiness;0;-4;SE;7;75%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-9;Turning cloudy;4;-7;NNW;7;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;20;12;Occasional rain;18;11;ENE;13;73%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;ESE;9;57%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;30;25;Showers around;30;26;E;14;65%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;4;3;A little a.m. rain;5;-1;WSW;34;79%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;1;0;Rather cloudy;2;-4;S;12;87%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;12;71%;65%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;15;A little a.m. rain;20;16;ESE;17;74%;74%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;4;A few showers;13;9;SSE;8;79%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little wintry mix;2;-5;Low clouds;0;-2;SSW;11;75%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;NE;8;64%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;22;19;Heavy thunderstorms;22;19;ENE;12;83%;94%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;23;Sunny and nice;29;22;E;13;68%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;N;11;76%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;E;7;51%;44%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;34;13;Partly sunny;32;11;SW;12;25%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;NNE;11;70%;20%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;20;6;NE;6;67%;4%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;3;Mostly sunny;8;3;NNE;9;70%;9%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;4;-3;Increasing clouds;6;-2;NNW;7;37%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cool;12;8;Mostly cloudy;14;10;E;16;53%;8%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;9;74%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with snow;1;-6;Partly sunny;1;-7;SSE;7;83%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;ENE;10;63%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;2;1;A passing shower;2;-1;NNE;7;89%;59%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;23;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;NNW;28;47%;9%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;19;A little a.m. rain;22;18;ENE;16;76%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;0;-2;A passing shower;2;0;SSW;16;88%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with clearing;6;-1;A shower in the a.m.;8;1;N;7;70%;60%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;8;4;Rain and drizzle;7;1;NE;7;80%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;12;4;Hazy sun;12;4;NNW;8;51%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;22;8;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;NE;9;71%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;17;5;SE;5;48%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;12;6;NE;11;55%;16%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain, windy;6;0;Periods of snow;2;1;NW;19;84%;80%;0

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;20;16;A morning shower;19;14;SSW;9;74%;52%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;11;65%;24%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and frigid;-18;-24;Partly sunny;-15;-24;WSW;10;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain;8;2;Mostly sunny;8;6;NNE;5;61%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;5;-3;Fog, then some sun;2;-5;SE;15;78%;7%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Sunny;27;18;E;7;50%;13%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;0;-4;Chilly with some sun;-2;-8;SSE;12;82%;16%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;Mostly sunny;1;-5;ESE;14;80%;8%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;15;12;Windy;14;8;SE;47;67%;46%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;34;24;Warm with hazy sun;35;24;NNW;9;51%;10%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;0;NE;3;67%;30%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-11-30 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends