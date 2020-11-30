Alexa
S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a $44B all-stock deal

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 19:45
NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a $44 billion all-stock deal that brings together two of the largest data providers to Wall Street.

Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global stock. Current S&P Global shareholders will own approximately 67.75% of the combined company, while shareholders of IHS Markit, based in London, will own about 32.25%.

The transaction puts IHS Markit's enterprise value at $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of debt.

The combined company will be headquartered in New York, where S&P Global is based, with a substantial presence in key global markets across North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Douglas Peterson, the CEO of S&P Global, will hold that title at the combined company. Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit, will become a special advisor to the company for a year after the deal closes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year. It needs the approval of both companies' shareholders.

