Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/30 19:02
An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is displayed at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordin...
Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, poses for a photograph, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Arlington,...
Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday...
Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday...
Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday...

An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is displayed at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordin...

Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, poses for a photograph, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Arlington,...

Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday...

Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday...

Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Steve Francis, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday...

Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks.

A few things to keep in mind to avoid falling victim:

— Always consult a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy.

— Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.

— Don't respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments.

— Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media.

— Any suspicious activity can be reported to: covid19investigations@dhs.gov.

___

Source: Department of Homeland Security.

Updated : 2020-11-30 20:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends