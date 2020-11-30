Alexa
Wolves says Jimenez had surgery for a fractured skull

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 17:58
Players gesture to medical staff after a head clash between Arsenal's David Luiz, bottom left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez during the En...

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during an English Premier League game, the club said Monday.

Jiménez and Luiz collided while jumping for the ball early in Wolves' 2-1 win on Sunday. Jiménez was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask, but Luiz played on with a bandaged head until halftime.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," Wolves said in a statement. “He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery."

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny into the long-term impact of head injuries in soccer. The players' union in England has called for limits on heading the ball in training sessions amid concerns about a possible link to players developing dementia later in life.

Updated : 2020-11-30 19:11 GMT+08:00

