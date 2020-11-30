Taiwan's mask mandate looms, with heavy fines for violators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New measures designed to stem the spread of COVID-19 by hitting offenders in the pocketbook will become effective in Taiwan on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

The new measures include the requirement that all travelers flying to Taiwan, as well as people transiting through the nation, provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days of boarding. Travelers found to have provided false or incorrect test results — or those who refuse, evade, or obstruct related quarantine measures — may face a fine of between NT$10,000 (US$330) and NT$150,000, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Also, beginning from Dec. 1, people must wear masks in the following eight types of public spaces: healthcare facilities, public transportation, places of consumption, educational institutions, sports and exhibition venues, entertainment venues, houses of worship, offices, and various other places of business.

Members of the public who do not wear a face mask as required or refuse to after being told may be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000.