2020 Intelligent Business Innovation Forum and Achievement Performance

The Department of Commerce of the Ministry of Economic Affairs is committed to assisting the Enterprises to transform and upgrade, helping them to master the early opportunities in rapidly changing environment. Today(26th) there is 2020 Intelligent Business Innovation Forum and Performance hosted in NTUH International Convention Center. The main theme is “Insight For Future Intelligent Business Opportunities.” Experts of each field are invited to share experiences, many manufactures demonstrate on-site attracting more than 418 industry-university-research professionals to participate this event.

The achievement performance presents of the Department of Commerce of the Ministry of Economic Affairs cooperated with the Retail Industry and Logistics Industry with applicating Intelligent Technology in the past year: through the "Intelligent Business Lion" marketing platform, to assist retail service providers in precise marketing, connecting 6,911 stores across Taiwan, Driven 98.86 million NT dollars in revenue; on the field of Intelligent Logistics, coached 12 logistics enterprises to use AI and mobile technology, assist 50 companies in the application of Cold Chain temperature control technolog and facilitate cooperation with 21 domestic and foreign logistics enterprises to successfully improve storage, transportation, distribution efficiency and lower the management costs, also support the sales of products to overseas such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, and Japan.

In the breakout forums, there are the Service Systems Technology Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan Cold Chain Association, AQUASTAR H2O and iAmech Technology that discuss new trends in logistics technology, the National Southbound Policy Cold Chain Team, the information and logistics of Cross-Border Ecommerce, Intelligent Warehousing and other related topics; in Retail field, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, Reddoor Media, Far Eastern Big City, Liang Shing EcLife share the idea about the turning point of the Intelligent Retail during the coronavirus crisis, marketing technology, AI Intelligent Retail Personal Shopping System and technology trends in retail; additionally, in the field of Service Innovation, there are Hi-Life International, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, G-das Technology and Yallvend sharing the ideas about the new trends of Logistics Automation for Retail, the future of In-Store Pick Up, the applications of intelligent Pick Up, intelligent vending machine related hot topics.

Besides, the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Economic Affairs has been assisting many enterprises to survive COVID-19 through the Projects of Intelligent Business and Logistics Technology. The CEO of Mentor-Hair dedicating in Taiwan more than 50 years, Lai Shu-Fen, said " If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. " With the assistance of government projects, Mentor-Hair develops the data integrations between various departments and makes new production with upstream suppliers. Its’ change helps the public flip the imaginations about the Beauty Industry. She gives the perceptual feedback about the question- what the greatest help from government projects to the Beauty Industry “During the participation with the projects, there are many advices from many various experts. They are helpful and stressful. The most important is that no matter what we have been facing the difficulties, these was a force behind pushing you to move forward. It makes you to keep going. It is very important about the power of perseverance for the enterprises."

Yang Zhong Xin, the general manager of Taiwan Fresh Supermarket mentions that marketing strategies for Retail Industrial has been changing constantly. The consumer behavior changes by the impact of COVID-19. The proportion of on-line order has grown increasingly. Taiwan Fresh Supermarket provides AR interactive experience and the LIVE broadcast. It not only enhances the consumer’ confidence, but also stimulates on-line orders. Taiwan Fresh Supermarket has successful performance with the Government Projects. General Manger Yang said firmly “Intelligent Technology for us is always essential. It’s very hard to get start from the beginning. Involving the Government Projects helps us integrate the information, accelerate the speed of updating software and hardware, upgrade the quality of overall service, enlarge the scale of targeted consumers.”

With the assistance of Government Projects, the enterprises will no longer alone in fighting. We are looking forward that the successful presentation of this forum will bring the expansions and applications by Intelligent Technology on the fields of Retail and Logistics. Also help the enterprises master the successful key in increasingly competitive environment and move forward with fearlessness.