Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat

Chiu, 32, had strong love for stray animals

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/30 15:59
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An animal lover who lived in Tainan was killed in a car accident while on on his way back from rescuing an injured cat in the city's mountainous area.

The Tainan City Government Fire Bureau received calls at around 1 a.m. Monday (Nov. 30) of a car on fire near a bridge on the Yujing District section of Provincial Highway 3. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the body of the driver who had been trapped inside the wreckage, according to CNA.

Tainan Police Department’s Yujing Precinct said that the deceased, surnamed Chiu (邱), lived in the city’s Annan District. Chiu, 32, had strong love for stray animals.

On Sunday night, he allegedly learned about an injured stray cat in a mountainous area in the city’s Nanxi District that needed help, so he drove out and picked the cat up in order to take it to an animal hospital downtown. However, as Chiu was driving near Jhuwei Bridge, he failed to make a left turn and crashed into the bridge railing.

The car, whose front end was totally destroyed, was immediately engulfed in flames, according to the precinct. As there were no tire marks on the road, the police believe the accident may have been caused due to Chiu's unfamiliarity with the area and excessive speed when approaching the bridge, however, further investigation needs to be carried out.

The rescued cat was able to escape the accident unharmed and is being taken care of by Chiu’s parents, CNA reported.

Rescued cat (CNA photo)
