Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New Taiwan passport to launch in January, with first 100 issues drawn from applicants

New passport intended to emphasize 'Taiwan' on cover to avoid confusion with Chinese passports

  395
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/30 15:45
Taiwanese passport with newly designed cover (MOFA photo)

Taiwanese passport with newly designed cover (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new edition of the Taiwanese passport — with a design emphasizing the word “Taiwan” on the cover — is scheduled to be launched on Jan. 11, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Those who submit their passport applications to the Consular Bureau headquarters in Taipei or MOFA’s three regional offices by noon on Jan. 11 are eligible to receive one of the first 100 numbered passports, said the ministry via a press statement on Monday (Nov. 30). Winners will be selected through computer drawings on the afternoon of Jan. 11.

Whoever files the application in person on Nov. 11 will also receive a small giveaway from the ministry. Every passport holder can apply for the new version even if their current one is not due for expiration.

Taiwanese can still use older-version passports until they are expired. The ministry has notified relevant international parties about the new passport cover, including foreign governments, custom services at airports as well as ports, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as well as airline companies.

Taiwan’s Cabinet unveiled the new design for the Taiwanese passport cover in September, with the country’s formal name, “Republic of China,” shrunk down to fit into a concentric circle that encloses the national emblem. "Taiwan," the word that is meant to be emphasized, was enlarged and put at the center under the emblem.

Read more: Taiwan unveils new design for nation's passport

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said at the time that the new design would avoid the Taiwanese passport being confused with the Chinese one. With countries imposing travel restrictions on China in early February in light of the coronavirus outbreaks, a number of tourist groups and individual travelers from Taiwan were reportedly denied entry even though those restrictions did not target Taiwan, Wu said.
passport
Taiwanese passport
passport design
MOFA
BOCA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, France announce internship program
Taiwan, France announce internship program
2020/11/27 11:15
Taiwan's foreign minister presses Norway to stop mislabeling nationality as 'China'
Taiwan's foreign minister presses Norway to stop mislabeling nationality as 'China'
2020/11/25 10:19
Taiwan says is having 'good interactions' with Biden team
Taiwan says is having 'good interactions' with Biden team
2020/11/24 15:05
Taiwan congratulates Surangel Whipps Jr. on winning Palau presidential election
Taiwan congratulates Surangel Whipps Jr. on winning Palau presidential election
2020/11/18 16:22
Taiwan foreign minister highlights need to protect religious freedom from authoritarianism
Taiwan foreign minister highlights need to protect religious freedom from authoritarianism
2020/11/17 16:11

Updated : 2020-11-30 17:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia