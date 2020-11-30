New Taiwan passport to launch in January, with first 100 issues drawn from applicants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new edition of the Taiwanese passport — with a design emphasizing the word “Taiwan” on the cover — is scheduled to be launched on Jan. 11, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Those who submit their passport applications to the Consular Bureau headquarters in Taipei or MOFA’s three regional offices by noon on Jan. 11 are eligible to receive one of the first 100 numbered passports, said the ministry via a press statement on Monday (Nov. 30). Winners will be selected through computer drawings on the afternoon of Jan. 11.

Whoever files the application in person on Nov. 11 will also receive a small giveaway from the ministry. Every passport holder can apply for the new version even if their current one is not due for expiration.

Taiwanese can still use older-version passports until they are expired. The ministry has notified relevant international parties about the new passport cover, including foreign governments, custom services at airports as well as ports, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as well as airline companies.

Taiwan’s Cabinet unveiled the new design for the Taiwanese passport cover in September, with the country’s formal name, “Republic of China,” shrunk down to fit into a concentric circle that encloses the national emblem. "Taiwan," the word that is meant to be emphasized, was enlarged and put at the center under the emblem.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said at the time that the new design would avoid the Taiwanese passport being confused with the Chinese one. With countries imposing travel restrictions on China in early February in light of the coronavirus outbreaks, a number of tourist groups and individual travelers from Taiwan were reportedly denied entry even though those restrictions did not target Taiwan, Wu said.