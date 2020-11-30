Photo of the Day: Taiwan Air Force marks 100 year anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo was posted by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) on Sunday (Nov. 29) to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Taiwan's Air Force.

On Sunday, Wang posted a tweet showing an F-16 fighter jet illuminated inside a hangar and congratulated Taiwan's Air Force for "100 years of distinguished service." That same day, President Tsai Ing-wen emphasized that Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) had been encroached on by Chinese military aircraft 20 times over the past month, and she called on the people of Taiwan to leave best wishes for the "loyal and fearless Air Force heroes."

On Nov. 29, 1920, Sun Yat-sen (孫中山), who had been calling for the establishment of an air force since 1912, founded the Aviation Ministry in Guangdong. In 1924, Sun founded the Aviation Academy in Guangzhou.

In 1929, former Taiwan leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) initiated the aviation class in Nanjing and in 1931 founded the Central Aviation Academy in Hangzhou. During the Second Sino-Japanese War, Air Force pilots fought with distinction in the air battles at Jiangqiao and Nanjing in 1937.

In the “August 23 Battle of Taiwan Straits” in 1958, the Air Force defeated communist warplanes with a decisive kill ratio of 31:1, according to the Air Force website. During the Cold War, the Black Bat and Black Cat squadrons flew sophisticated reconnaissance aircraft on covert missions over communist China.

The Air Force is currently under the Ministry of National Defense's (MND) Air Force Command Headquarters.