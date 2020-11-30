Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 13:50
New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 3rd T20 against West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Monday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against the West Indies.

Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand in place of Tim Southee, who has been released to join the New Zealand test squad.

Daryl Mitchell and Scott Kuggeleijn join the New Zealand lineup in place of Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson who have also been released to the test team.

Hayden Walsh and Romario Shepherd replace Shimron Hetmeyer and Keemo Paul in the West Indies lineup. Hetmeyer has a concussion.

New Zealand won the first match by five wickets and the second by 72 runs to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Hayden Walsh, Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Shaun Haig, New Zealand. TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand.

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand).

