Taiwanese food show features Hong Kong actor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new Taiwanese food program called "Food Truck Friends" began shooting Saturday (Nov. 28).

The show is hosted by Wong Chau-sang (黃秋生) and Taiwanese celebrities Kid Lin (林柏昇) and Edison Song (宋柏緯). The show, produced by LINE TV, features the three stars and a food truck, with which they will travel around the nation, cooking mouthwatering dishes and making friends along the way.

Filming commenced in Taipei's Xinyi District, attracting crowds despite the rain, according to the production team. The trio made spaghetti carbonara, which proved to be very popular with the public. However, the three hosts soon ran out of ingredients for the dish, reported UDN.

With the line quickly growing longer, the hosts began cooking a simple dish of pasta dressed with olive oil and garlic to satisfy their hungry customers. The carbonara pasta was priced at NT$350 (USD$11) per serving, but the new dish was free of charge. However, the hosts encouraged people to donate money to the Child Welfare League Foundation.

Wong told CNA that he was willing to stay wherever there is work for him. "At least for the next one and a half months, the plan is to finish the TV show and discuss the possibility to open a restaurant here," he said.

Wong further revealed on his Facebook that the next stop is Tainan, where he will make the iconic dish of milkfish belly porridge. "There are only 21 cities in Taiwan, which means only 21 Taiwanese episodes can be produced, but there are 219 counties…," netizens joked.

All the money the trio makes will go to the Child Welfare League Foundation, program organizers said.



"Food Truck Friends" began shooting Saturday (Facebook, Food Truck Friends photo)