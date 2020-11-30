Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese food show features Hong Kong actor

'Friends by Food Truck' hosted by Wong Chau-sang

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/30 12:52
Taiwanese TV show features renowned Hong Kong actor Wong Chau-sang (Facebook, Food Truck Friends photo) 

Taiwanese TV show features renowned Hong Kong actor Wong Chau-sang (Facebook, Food Truck Friends photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new Taiwanese food program called "Food Truck Friends" began shooting Saturday (Nov. 28).

The show is hosted by Wong Chau-sang (黃秋生) and Taiwanese celebrities Kid Lin (林柏昇) and Edison Song (宋柏緯). The show, produced by LINE TV, features the three stars and a food truck, with which they will travel around the nation, cooking mouthwatering dishes and making friends along the way.

Filming commenced in Taipei's Xinyi District, attracting crowds despite the rain, according to the production team. The trio made spaghetti carbonara, which proved to be very popular with the public. However, the three hosts soon ran out of ingredients for the dish, reported UDN.

With the line quickly growing longer, the hosts began cooking a simple dish of pasta dressed with olive oil and garlic to satisfy their hungry customers. The carbonara pasta was priced at NT$350 (USD$11) per serving, but the new dish was free of charge. However, the hosts encouraged people to donate money to the Child Welfare League Foundation.

Wong told CNA that he was willing to stay wherever there is work for him. "At least for the next one and a half months, the plan is to finish the TV show and discuss the possibility to open a restaurant here," he said.

Wong further revealed on his Facebook that the next stop is Tainan, where he will make the iconic dish of milkfish belly porridge. "There are only 21 cities in Taiwan, which means only 21 Taiwanese episodes can be produced, but there are 219 counties…," netizens joked.

All the money the trio makes will go to the Child Welfare League Foundation, program organizers said. For more information, please visit Facebook.

Taiwanese food show features Hong Kong actor
"Food Truck Friends" began shooting Saturday (Facebook, Food Truck Friends photo)
Wong Chau-sang
food
host
Taiwanese television
food program

RELATED ARTICLES

Food-delivery businesses prosper in Taiwan amid pandemic
Food-delivery businesses prosper in Taiwan amid pandemic
2020/11/28 17:19
Taiwan, Vatican advance ties with biotech farm in Rome
Taiwan, Vatican advance ties with biotech farm in Rome
2020/11/23 15:44
China’s trade partners frustrated with frozen food coronavirus tests
China’s trade partners frustrated with frozen food coronavirus tests
2020/11/18 12:44
Foodpanda temporarily halts service in Taiwan due to system crash
Foodpanda temporarily halts service in Taiwan due to system crash
2020/11/13 15:19
Taiwan opposition party accused of posting ‘fake’ ractopamine video
Taiwan opposition party accused of posting ‘fake’ ractopamine video
2020/11/11 20:27

Updated : 2020-11-30 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia