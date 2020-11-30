Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Earlier this month a Taiwanese man found himself having to put his new PlayStation 5 (PS5) up for sale after his wife caught on to his attempt to pass it off as an air purifier.

On Nov. 21, a Taiwanese Facebook user who lists himself as Jin Wu (吳建均), wrote that he had purchased a PS5 from a reseller the previous day. He said that after agreeing to pick up the device in person, he called the reseller's number, and a woman answered the phone.

Wu said that when he spoke to the woman about the console, she sounded like someone who does not frequently play video games. He also marveled at the remarkably low price tag for the new device, cheaper than any others he had seen.

Despite the price, the woman seemed quite eager to sell it. When he met the owner of the console in person, he was surprised to see a middle-aged man, whom he judged to be an avid gamer.

When he began chatting with the man, Wu asked him where he had originally purchased it. The man responded that he had bought it on the e-commerce website PChome.

Wu then complimented the man on his ability to find good bargains online and asked, "Did you buy two? Otherwise, why are you selling it?" The man was silent a moment before saying, "My wife wants to sell it."

He wore a bitter expression on his face, and Wu was at a loss for words. The seller then said, "It turns out that women can tell the difference between a PS5 and an air filter."

As early as June, netizens were comparing the new console to air purifiers, with memes such as this going viral:



(9GAG image)