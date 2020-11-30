The Public Relations Network (Asia Chapter) to offer regional intelligence & local expertise to industries benefiting from the recently-signed RCEP amid COVID-19 Challenges

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2020 - With the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on 15 November 2020, the Asia Chapter members of Public Relations Network (PRN) are prepared to provide all-round and cross-border support to various industries from participating nations of RCEP in regards of business development and investment.





PRN Asia Chapter is formed by profound local PR agencies across Asia. With this tightly-knit network of PR experts, chapter members align to provide effective, efficient, and think-out-of-the-box solutions across the region. With all local teams on board, PRN Asia Chapter is well-positioned to offer hands-on and ready-to-deploy services, from media relations and digital campaigns, to event management and crisis communications to industries who will blossom as a result of the RCEP.





Under the impact of COVID-19, demand for public relations solutions has risen to new height. With all kinds of new normal in place, being highly-flexible and mobile, the ability to mobilize regional connections swiftly and to establish new game plans as a result of changing market demands are all crucial to enterprises.





Ms Belinda Chan, Chairperson of the PRN Asia Chapter, and Managing Partner of Creative Consulting Group in Hong Kong: "The RCEP will drive the shift of economic engine to Asia. With our strong foothold in strategic locations across the region, we, together, represent a one-of-a-kind PR think-tank for enterprises that are drawn to tap into the market benefits."





Mr Jacky Cheng, CEO of CommNow in Shanghai: "This RCEP can help China building closer trade relations with Asian countries, which will eventually help Chinese companies to find their new markets. This is very crucial under the current circumstances."





Ms Stacy Ang, Director of The Right Spin in Singapore: "The RCEP has unlocked new levels of market access in Asia. As agencies that can move expeditiously in our own markets while implementing cross-border plans collectively, our network offers the desired nimbleness, synergy and competence for businesses to spread their wings and capture opportunities as they emerge."





Ms Sharon Wu, Managing Director of SWEM Consulting Group in Taipei: "Although Taiwan have not become RCEP members, but Taiwan government have very good tax policies for import trade between Japan and ASEAN countries. We believe Taiwan and Asia-Pacific brands can depend on PRN Asia members support and RCEP policy, win more business successful and more opportunities for brand grow up in the future."





Ms Sarah Song, Managing Director of Integra Communications in Seoul: "We will work together more closely and strengthen our network with cooperation and synergy in terms of communication through RCEP. Our role as an Asian network will bring our professionalism and creativity to form a solid partnership and new perspectives to work in a new era that will grow with future economic development."





Ms Pacharee Pantoomano, Managing Director of Brandnow.asia in Bangkok: "RCEP will undoubtedly create economic vibe within the region and now is definitely the right time to make an entry into the market. With our strong base in Thailand and in Asia as part of PRN, we can offer market consultation and research as well as business matching to clients at large. With local intelligence in place, we aim to enable clients to benefit from RCEP more effectively and cost-efficiently."





Ms Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications in Ho Chi Minh City: "I am proud that this RCEP partnership was signed at the ASEAN Summit hosted in my country Vietnam. I have high hopes in this partnership and expect that it will help many industries recover from the COVID-19 crisis. As a member of PRN Asia Chapter, we are proud to work with fellow members to deliver top-notch services for clients from countries coming from the RCEP, from market entry to well-rounded integrated marketing campaigns."

About Public Relations Network (PRN)

Public Relations Network (PRN) is a global collective of like-minded, owner-managed Public Relations agencies providing consultancy and local support for international PR campaigns. PRN has agency members in Austria, Brazil, Canada, China -- Mainland, China -- Hong Kong, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. For more info, please visit: www.pr-network.biz.