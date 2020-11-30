Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery

Kaohsiung man buys 4,600 plastic bags to boost odds of winning receipt lottery prize

  502
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/30 11:38
(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune 2.0 images)

(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune 2.0 images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man has received criticism from netizens for bragging about winning NT$10,000 (US$350) from the Taiwan Receipt Lottery after purchasing 4,600 plastic bags separately to boost his odds of winning.

A Taiwanese man in Kaohsiung recently boasted on social media that had won the Taiwan Receipt Lottery's Third Prize, which is worth NT$10,000, after purchasing 4,600 plastic bags for the price of NT$1 each to boost his chances of winning. His post soon went viral on the Facebook page Baoyuan Commune 2.0 (爆怨公社2.0) and triggered a heated debate among netizens about the fairness of his tactic.

The man wrote that over the course of two months, he had purchased shopping bags at numerous locations each day. In the September-October draw of the lottery, he found that he held the winning receipt for the Third Prize, which after tax actually comes to NT$7,960.

His deliberate purchase of cheap items in order to horde receipts led many netizens to complain that it had reduced their own chances of winning. Others wrote that it would not affect the odds of winning and that spending NT$4,600 to make NT$10,000 was not worth the trouble.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) stated that according to current uniform invoice regulations, as long as a purchase takes place, the vendor must issue a receipt. The ministry said that there is currently no way to prevent consumers from making mass purchases to hoard receipts but emphasized that such incidents are rare, reported ETtoday.

The MOF stated that it currently does not believe it necessary to amend the receipt lottery regulations to prevent such behavior. However, it pledged that it would ask the Kaohsiung National Tax Administration to investigate the incident.
Taiwan receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winning numbers
lottery
jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
2020/11/26 12:45
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
2020/11/25 14:35
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 tea egg, wins NT$2 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 tea egg, wins NT$2 million
2020/10/06 10:37
NT$35 bread purchase at convenience store results in NT$10 million prize
NT$35 bread purchase at convenience store results in NT$10 million prize
2020/09/25 19:46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July, August
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July, August
2020/09/25 14:24

Updated : 2020-11-30 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia