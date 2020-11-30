Alexa
CECC mulls temporarily banning Indonesian workers from entering Taiwan

Taiwan has recorded 27 coronavirus cases imported from Indonesia in one week

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/30 11:27
Taiwanese officials considering temporary ban of new Indonesian workers as pandemic worsens. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Sunday (Nov. 29) it is considering a temporary ban on Indonesian workers entering Taiwan in response to the recent spike in imported coronavirus cases.

As another wave of the pandemic sweeps across the world, Taiwan has begun to see a surge in imported infections. Over the last week, the country has recorded 31 imported cases, 27 of which came from Indonesia.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that most of the recent Indonesian cases were caregivers coming to work in Taiwan. He said the percentage of Indonesian arrivals infected with coronavirus has been relatively high and that officials are brainstorming ways to reduce the risk of community clusters in the country.

Chuang admitted that the CECC is thinking about temporarily banning Indonesian workers from entry, but he said more discussion with the Ministry of Labor is needed. He added that the government has prohibited eight Indonesian manpower agencies from bringing workers to Taiwan, reported New Talk.

Currently, all Indonesian workers are subject to a 14-day quarantine at a government-designated site after arriving in the country. Starting Dec. 1, they and most other arrivals in Taiwan will be required to present proof of a negative coronavirus test within three days of departure.

