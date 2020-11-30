Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan responded by sending planes, issuing radio warnings, deploying air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/30 11:14
Chinese Y-8 on Nov. 29 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 on Nov. 29 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft intruded upon Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Nov. 29), marking the 21st such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ Sunday evening, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese plane.

China has been regularly harassing Taiwan’s ADIZ for over two months now, with intrusions usually occurring in the southwest portion of the zone.

Starting on Sept. 16, two PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8s flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, while U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach was in Taiwan on a three-day visit, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter jets split into five groups — to carry out sorties to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19, the last day of Krach’s visit, another 19 Chinese military aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some again flying over the median line.

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest portion of the identification zone, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16. The rest of the intrusions since Sept. 16 have comprised between one and three Chinese military planes, while on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone was also sent into the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Nov. 29 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/11/25 09:53
Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/11/24 09:30
5 US spy planes fly south of Taiwan ahead of admiral's visit
5 US spy planes fly south of Taiwan ahead of admiral's visit
2020/11/23 12:47
Chinese anti-submarine military aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine military aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ
2020/11/23 12:30
Three Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Three Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/11/19 08:34

Updated : 2020-11-30 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia