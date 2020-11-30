GEODIS welcomes New Regional Managing Director, Contract Logistics in Asia-Pacific Region

Twenty-five year logistics veteran, Eric Herman, joins GEODIS to strengthen the supply chain operator’s growth in contract logistics throughout APAC

Eric's extensive logistics experience in supply chain strategy, operations and capacity assessments, as well as network and facility design will support GEODIS' increased focus on Contract Logistics in APAC.













Eric joins GEODIS from CBRE GROUP's Supply Chain Advisory Asia where he was a Senior Consultant. His previous career includes running Puma Energy in Indonesia; leading Contract Logistics & Business Development for CWT Ltd, and various management roles in ocean carrier Maersk. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience from working across many industry verticals.





In welcoming Eric, GEODIS APAC Regional President and CEO, Onno Boots said, "Eric has an in-depth Asia-Pacific market knowledge of e-commerce trends, last-mile networks and next generation warehouse designs. Through his leadership, I see the strengthening of our team's capability and commercial approach. He will lead an accelerated growth strategy, by guiding our investments in Contract Logistics across the Region, expanding GEODIS' footprint and implementing state of the art technology."





Eric commented: "COVID-19 and the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade pact, formalizing the world's biggest trade deal, will greatly accelerate the need for robust supply chains that connect clients across the APAC region and beyond. Clients must adapt to rapid upticks in volumes. Major brands with increasing e-commerce businesses are desperate to retain their market share and get products to their end customers quicker than ever before."





GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide.





In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.





Website: www.geodis.com



