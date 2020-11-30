Alexa
  1. Home

GEODIS welcomes New Regional Managing Director, Contract Logistics in Asia-Pacific Region

By GEODIS, Media OutReach
2020/11/30 10:00

Twenty-five year logistics veteran, Eric Herman, joins GEODIS to strengthen the supply chain operator’s growth in contract logistics throughout APAC

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 November 2020 - Eric's extensive logistics experience in supply chain strategy, operations and capacity assessments, as well as network and facility design will support GEODIS' increased focus on Contract Logistics in APAC.


GEODIS welcomes New Regional Managing Director, Contract Logistics in Asia-Pacific Region


Eric joins GEODIS from CBRE GROUP's Supply Chain Advisory Asia where he was a Senior Consultant. His previous career includes running Puma Energy in Indonesia; leading Contract Logistics & Business Development for CWT Ltd, and various management roles in ocean carrier Maersk. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience from working across many industry verticals.


In welcoming Eric, GEODIS APAC Regional President and CEO, Onno Boots said, "Eric has an in-depth Asia-Pacific market knowledge of e-commerce trends, last-mile networks and next generation warehouse designs. Through his leadership, I see the strengthening of our team's capability and commercial approach. He will lead an accelerated growth strategy, by guiding our investments in Contract Logistics across the Region, expanding GEODIS' footprint and implementing state of the art technology."


Eric commented: "COVID-19 and the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade pact, formalizing the world's biggest trade deal, will greatly accelerate the need for robust supply chains that connect clients across the APAC region and beyond. Clients must adapt to rapid upticks in volumes. Major brands with increasing e-commerce businesses are desperate to retain their market share and get products to their end customers quicker than ever before."


GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide.


In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.


Website: www.geodis.com

Updated : 2020-11-30 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia