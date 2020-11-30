Alexa
Russell lifts Rhode Island over San Francisco 84-71

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 09:15
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Fatts Russell had 21 points, going 11 for 11 from the foul line, and Rhode Island beat San Francisco 84-71 on Sunday.

Two days earlier San Francisco defeated fourth-ranked Virginia 61-60.

The Rams led the whole way, putting the lead in double figures with the last basket off the first half, a layup by Antwan Walker making it 38-28. A 12-0 run in the second half made it a 17-point lead midway through and a 10-2 run in the last three minutes iced it.

Rhode Island made 25 of 29 free throws in the second half, 34 of 40 for the game, outscoring the Dons by 24 at the foul line.

Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Rhode Island (2-2) and Ishmael Leggett and Jalen Carey added 11 each.

Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points for the Dons (2-2). Dzmitry Ryuny added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Khalil Shabazz had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com,

