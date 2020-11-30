Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 08:51
No. 12 Maryland women outrun No. 14 Arkansas, 115-96

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored a career-high 28 points, drained eight 3-pointers, led five Terrapins into double-figure scoring and No. 12 Maryland roared past No. 14 Arkansas 115-96 on Sunday night for its highest-scoring defeat of a ranked opponent.

Chloe Bibby added 23 points and 12 rebounds, hitting 5 of 7 shots from distance, Diamond Miller scored 19 with 10 rebounds, freshman Angel Reese scored 16 and Ashley Owusu 12.

The Terrapins (2-1), stung by a loss to No. 24 Missouri State Saturday night, came out fired up. Benzan hit a 3 and Bibby two more, sparking a 19-4 run early in the first quarter to take control.

Maryland doubled down with a 41-point third quarter, a program record.

Makayla Daniels scored 21 to lead the Razorbacks (3-1), who trailed by 20 at the half and got as close as 15 only inside the final two minutes. Chelsea Dungee added 18 points, Destiny Slocum 16 and Marquesha Davis 15.

Benzan was 10-for-18 shooting, 8 of 14 from distance and Maryland was 16 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Maryland's previous high score against a ranked opponent was 104 at No. 14 Virginia in 1989.

https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

