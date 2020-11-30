Alexa
Broome lifts Morehead State over Arkansas State 69-61

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 08:03
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State topped Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday.

De’Von Cooper had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (1-2). Ta’lon Cooper added three blocks.

Caleb Fields tied a career high with 22 points for the Red Wolves (0-2). Christian Willis added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-11-30 10:04 GMT+08:00

